NBR releases English text of 3 major revenue laws

Foreign investors, in particular, rely on accurate English legal texts to examine Bangladesh's fiscal regulations before making investment decisions. The absence of such texts often created confusion and hindered investment assessments, said an NBR press release.

Bangladesh enacted two new laws - the Income Tax Act, 2023 and the Customs Act, 2023 - after repealing the Income Tax Ordinance, 1984 and the Customs Act, 1969. Since these enactments, the demand for their Authentic English Text, along with that of the VAT law, had become stronger.

According to the NBR, officers from the Income Tax and Customs cadres worked tirelessly over an extended period to prepare the English versions.

These drafts underwent several rounds of scrutiny by expert review committees, after which they were sent to the Legislative Division for vetting.