NBR releases English text of 3 major revenue laws
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has released the Authentic English Text of three major revenue laws - the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012, the Customs Act, 2023 and the Income Tax Act, 2023 - through official gazette notifications, fulfilling a long-standing demand of domestic and foreign investors, professionals, and policy analysts.
For years, both local and international investors, along with researchers and professional institutions, had been facing difficulties due to the absence of authoritative English versions of these laws and the rules framed under them.
Foreign investors, in particular, rely on accurate English legal texts to examine Bangladesh's fiscal regulations before making investment decisions. The absence of such texts often created confusion and hindered investment assessments, said an NBR press release.
Bangladesh enacted two new laws - the Income Tax Act, 2023 and the Customs Act, 2023 - after repealing the Income Tax Ordinance, 1984 and the Customs Act, 1969. Since these enactments, the demand for their Authentic English Text, along with that of the VAT law, had become stronger.
According to the NBR, officers from the Income Tax and Customs cadres worked tirelessly over an extended period to prepare the English versions.
These drafts underwent several rounds of scrutiny by expert review committees, after which they were sent to the Legislative Division for vetting.
The Legislative Division reviewed the laws in detail, provided necessary recommendations and, after finalising the vetting process, forwarded the texts to the BG Press for publication as government gazette notifications.
The Authentic English Text of the Income Tax Act, 2023 was published on 16 October 2025 under SRO No. 404-Law/2025.
The English version of the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012 was published on 13 November 2025 under SRO No. 440-Law/2025/326-Mushak, and on the same day the Authentic English Text of the Customs Act, 2023 was issued under SRO No. 441-Law/2025.
Earlier, on 10 November 2025, the English version of the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Rules, 2016 was published under SRO No. 439-Law (Translation)/2025.
The NBR has viewed that the publication of these English texts will eliminate ambiguity and ensure clarity in the implementation of revenue-related laws.
With accessible and authoritative English versions, both local and foreign investors, as well as taxpayers, will be able to understand legal provisions more accurately, which is expected to strengthen confidence in Bangladesh's tax and customs system.
The initiative is also anticipated to help promote a more transparent, business-friendly environment in the country.
The NBR has expressed its gratitude to serving and retired officers of the Income Tax and Customs cadres who contributed to the preparation of the English versions, acknowledging their professionalism and dedication.
It also recognised the technical and financial support provided by the World Bank and other development partners that assisted in completing this significant task.