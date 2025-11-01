NBR urges taxpayers to submit e-returns by 30 November
In the current 2025–26 fiscal year, more than one million (10 lakh) taxpayers have so far submitted their income tax returns online through the e-return system.
In August, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) made it mandatory for all taxpayers to file their income tax returns online.
The NBR has requested all individual taxpayers to submit their income tax returns using the e-return system by 30 November. The authority made this announcement in a press release issued Thursday.
Last year, online filing was made compulsory for individual taxpayers under specific tax jurisdictions, officials and employees working in banks across the country, and officers and employees of several multinational companies. As a result, more than 1.7 million (17 lakh) taxpayers submitted their returns online.
Currently, there are approximately 11.2 million (1.12 crore) Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) holders in Bangladesh. However, only around 4 million (40 lakh) of them file tax returns annually.
According to the NBR, through a special order this year, online submission of income tax returns has been made mandatory for all categories of individual taxpayers, except for the following: senior citizens aged 65 years or above, physically disabled or specially-abled taxpayers, Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad, legal representatives filing returns on behalf of deceased taxpayers and foreign nationals working in Bangladesh.
Taxpayers who are exempted from the mandatory online filing requirement may still submit their returns online if they wish.
Conversely, if a taxpayer is unable to submit their return online due to registration issues in the e-return system, they may apply in writing to the concerned deputy commissioner of taxes by 15 November, stating specific reasons. Upon approval from an additional or joint commissioner of taxes, they may then submit a paper-based return.
The previous deadline for such applications was 31 October, but it has now been extended by 15 days.
The NBR further stated that authorised representatives may also submit e-returns on behalf of taxpayers.
Although Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad are exempt from mandatory online submission, they may obtain an e-return registration link by emailing their passport and National Identity Card numbers along with their email address to the NBR.
This allows them to register and submit their tax returns easily through the e-return system.
Taxpayers can enter accurate information about their income, expenditure, assets and liabilities directly into the e-return system and file their returns seamlessly without uploading any supporting documents.
Upon submission, they receive an instant acknowledgment slip and can even print their income tax certificate immediately after providing the required information.
According to NBR sources, training sessions have been arranged for taxpayers this year, as in the previous year, to facilitate the e-return filing process.
A dedicated call centre has been established to assist taxpayers with any e-return-related issues. Taxpayers may also report problems in writing through the NBR website and receive prompt solutions.
Additionally, those preferring in-person assistance may visit their respective tax zones to obtain services related to e-return submission.