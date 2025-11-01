NBR urges taxpayers to submit e-returns by 30 November

In the current 2025–26 fiscal year, more than one million (10 lakh) taxpayers have so far submitted their income tax returns online through the e-return system.

In August, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) made it mandatory for all taxpayers to file their income tax returns online.

The NBR has requested all individual taxpayers to submit their income tax returns using the e-return system by 30 November. The authority made this announcement in a press release issued Thursday.