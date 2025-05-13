Officials need not worry about NBR abolition: Finance adviser

“There will be no impact on revenue collection. So far, revenue collection has increased by 2 per cent compared to the same period last year. It’s not so disappointing, and we are expecting some more. At the very least, it will not be lower than last year,” he said.

Regarding the upcoming national budget, the finance adviser said that it would be formulated based on ground realities.

“There will not be a huge budget deficit. Implementation of projects and the annual development programme (ADP) will be based on realities. The budget would not be implemented by borrowing from banks or printing money. While there will be some deficit, we’ve had talks with the IMF and the World Bank to fill up this. Here, we’re moderately successful,” he said.