Officials need not worry about NBR abolition: Finance adviser
Despite the abolition of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the formation of two new departments in its place, officials of the former organisation have nothing to worry about, said finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.
Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the advisory council committee on government procurement on Tuesday, Salehuddin Ahmed said the restructuring would not negatively impact revenue collection.
“There will be no impact on revenue collection. So far, revenue collection has increased by 2 per cent compared to the same period last year. It’s not so disappointing, and we are expecting some more. At the very least, it will not be lower than last year,” he said.
Regarding the upcoming national budget, the finance adviser said that it would be formulated based on ground realities.
“There will not be a huge budget deficit. Implementation of projects and the annual development programme (ADP) will be based on realities. The budget would not be implemented by borrowing from banks or printing money. While there will be some deficit, we’ve had talks with the IMF and the World Bank to fill up this. Here, we’re moderately successful,” he said.
Addressing concerns over the NBR’s dissolution, he said, “In all countries across the world, revenue policy and revenue administration are separate. Those responsible for policy-making must be professionals, with a sound understanding of GDP, the economy, and statistics. It cannot happen that those who formulate policy will collect revenue.”
The government promulgated an ordinance on Monday night dissolving the NBR and establishing two separate departments – Revenue Policy and Revenue Management. The ordinance was issued defying opinions of the BCS income tax and customs cadre officers. It reportedly impacted the NBR officials negatively.