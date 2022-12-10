Commodity imports plummet amid dollar crisis 

Vessels nowadays no longer have to wait inordinately to dock at the jetty of Chittagong Port, the main gateway of the country's overseas trade. Cargo vessels can be loaded here in just a day.

This gives an idea of the present trend in the country’s foreign trade.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR)'s records, imports fell to a significant extent in November, the fifth month of the current fiscal year. However, it was in a rising trend in the previous four months.

In an overall estimation, the total imports in the first five months of the fiscal year 2022-23 is a bit higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.

The dollar crisis, which appeared on the scene in April, turned acute in the last few months, which prompted the central bank to take multifaceted measures to curb imports. The authorities had initially raised duties on non-essential and luxury products.

As it apparently failed to bring the situation under control, the Bangladesh Bank is now overseeing the opening of LCs (letter of credit) worth more than USD 3 million.