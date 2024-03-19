Banks to merge, will anyone be punished?

No one takes responsibility for failure in Bangladesh and finance sector regulators are no exception, but this failure has now brought danger to the entire financial sector. Several banks are now in such a dire condition so that Bangladesh Bank has appointed their officials as observers and coordinators. There are 15 such banks, which is one-fourth of the total banks in the country. Even after that, the financial condition of most of the banks that underwent the central bank’s monitoring has deteriorated.

Former chief economist of the central bank Mustafa K Mujeri perhaps identified why the situation of the weak banks is not improving. He told Prothom Alo several days ago that most of these banks’ owners and big clients are close to the government. So, the big question is what role can Bangladesh Bank actually can play.

Padma Bank is going to merge with EXIM Bank voluntarily. Central banks said if banks do not merge voluntarily, the regulator will create pressure on them. The authorities, however, did not release the names of banks that they want to be merged. However, governor Abdur Rauf Talukder said up to 10 banks are likely to merge with other banks, and the figure represents one-sixth of the total banks in the country. That means the governor categorically admitted that the situation of a significant number of banks is not good.

However, it is a big question whether the merger of banks will weather the persisting crisis in the banking sector. Another big question is what actions are being taken against those who are responsible for this crisis, and they may be owners, management authorities or regulatory authorities. Businesspeople are now demanding that they do not want to take liability for ‘looted loans.’ Those who looted the money of the depositors or abated in the looting face no punishment in this country. Banks will get bigger after the merger, but it is necessary to know what steps are being taken to stop looting there.

Farmers’ Bank chairman Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir was offered a safe exit without any accountability and his successor and Padma Bank chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat also got the opportunity to resign. So, Padma Bank will remain a classic example of corruption and irregularities in the financial sector of Bangladesh.

This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu and Hasanul Banna