WB provides $200m for improving primary healthcare in Bangladesh 

The World Bank has approved a $200 million loan to help Bangladesh improve primary healthcare services for treatment, prevention and referral for common illnesses including mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and medical waste management in Dhaka North and South City Corporations, Chattogram City Corporation and Savar and Tarabo municipalities.

The Urban Health, Nutrition and Population Project will establish a network of primary health centers offering a broad range of health, nutrition and population services along with a direct referral system with secondary and tertiary-level facilities, said a press release today.

About 2.5 million children under 5 in these urban areas will receive services. "Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in improving healthcare, particularly in rural areas," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"But urban areas have limited public healthcare facilities. Hence, poor people and slum dwellers are often forced to turn to more expensive private healthcare. Further, with high population density, climate change, and rapid urbanisation, new health challenges are emerging, including an increase of dengue cases, infectious and non-communicable diseases," he added.