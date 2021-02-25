Central bank to investigate Evaly’s financial mismanagement

Evaly doesn’t return the money of cash back offers to customers and keeps it in their 'wallets'. Besides, the company does not allow the customers to use 100 per cent of their money. Such an offence can result in seven years' imprisonment, the report mentioned.

The report further said Evaly does not communicate properly with its customers through its hotline number, support email, Evaly apps and social media platforms, which is also a criminal offence.

If a product is not delivered, Evaly is required to refund the customer’s money. Instead, however, the company keeps it, violating five sections of the Penal Code 1860, two sections of the Consumer Rights Protection Act 2009 and a section of the Digital Security Act 2018.

When asked about the letters regarding the complaints against Evaly, the managing director of Evaly, Mohammad Rasel told Prothom Alo, “Investigations are not bad at all. Let the Bangladesh Bank investigate the matter. We also want them to investigate. However, an e-commerce site cannot run only by cash on delivery system. We are dreaming about a society without cash money at the same time, yet we are declaring to do business in cash. This contradiction does not comply with digital business.” He demanded conducting both systems – in advance payment and cash on delivery.