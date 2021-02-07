Evaly violates the law

E-commerce marketing company Evaly is taking payments in advance from its customers, but not delivering its products in time. Customers are placing orders, but often receive the wrong products. Also, low quality merchandise is even being delivered.

If a product is not delivered, Evaly is required to refund the customer’s money. Instead, however, the company keeps it, violating five sections of the Penal Code 1860, two sections of the Consumer Rights Protection Act 2009 and a section of the Digital Security Act 2018.

Last month, the home ministry’s Public Security Division submitted a report to the commerce ministry regarding this practice of Evaly.

The report was prepared after reviewing the existing laws and interviewing customers who made advance payments to Evaly, but failed to receive their orders or get their money back. The commerce ministry sent the letter to seven organisations on 3 September last year. Only the Public Security Division summited its report.