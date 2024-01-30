Price of local variety onions tops Tk 100 a kg again

The price of murikata (early variety) onions increased by Tk 5-10 a kg to Tk 100 a kg on Monday from Tk 90 a kg on Sunday in Dhaka again.

Prices of eggs also saw a rise.

During spot visits to kitchen markets in the capital’s Malibagh, Mogbazar and Karwan Bazar, murikata onions were seen being sold at Tk 95-10 a kg. Supply of imported onions was also very low and few traders were seen selling imported onions at a price of Tk 100-120 a kg.

Abul Bashar runs a grocery shop ‘Rahsid Store’ in Malibagh kitchen market. He told Prothom Alo, “Big-sized local varieties of onion are arriving in the markets, but the price is a bit higher due to its quality. However, there is no shortage of supply of onions in the market.”