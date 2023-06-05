General point-to-point inflation reaches 9.94pc in May

The general point-to-point inflation rate in May increased as it reached 9.94 percentage points up from 9.24 percentage points in April mainly because of the slight rise in food and non-food inflation, reports BSS.
According to the monthly consumer price (CPI) index of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the point to point food inflation in May increased to 9.24 percentage points up from 8.84 percentage points in April.
On the other hand, the point to point non-food inflation also increased to 9.96 percentage points in May up from 9.72 percentage points in April.
The BBS data revealed that the general inflation in the rural areas in May increased to 9.85 per cent up from 8.92 per cent in April.
Besides, the general inflation in the urban areas in May increased to 9.97 percentage points up from 9.68 percentage points in April.
The BBS data showed that the national wage index rate in May was 7.32 per cent up from 7.23 per cent in April.