General point-to-point inflation reaches 9.94pc in May

The general point-to-point inflation rate in May increased as it reached 9.94 percentage points up from 9.24 percentage points in April mainly because of the slight rise in food and non-food inflation, reports BSS.

According to the monthly consumer price (CPI) index of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the point to point food inflation in May increased to 9.24 percentage points up from 8.84 percentage points in April.