Bangladesh to export hilsa to India at a minimum rate of Tk 1,520 per kg
Bangladesh will export 1,200 tonnes of hilsa fish on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja to India this year at a minimum rate of USD 12.50 per kg.
The Ministry of Commerce issued an order in this regard today, Monday. A policy-level decision has been made to export hilsa to India under certain conditions.
Bangladesh exports hilsa every year for Durga Puja, with demand particularly high in West Bengal.
The Ministry of Commerce’s order states that interested exporters can submit their applications in hard copy during office hours on 11 September. Along with the application, relevant documents must be submitted, including the exporter’s updated trade licence, ERC, income tax certificate, VAT certificate, sales contract, and the licence from the Department of Fisheries.
The order also states that the government has set a minimum export price of USD 12.50 (Tk 1,520.73 as per the rate on 8 September 2025) per kilogram of hilsa. Those who have already applied outside this call must also submit a fresh application.
Permission for half the hilsa export compared to last year
Last year, for Durga Puja, the Ministry of Commerce initially decided to allow the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa to India. This was later reduced, and final approval was given for 2,420 tonnes. This year, permission has been granted for half that quantity. Last year, a total of 49 companies were authorised to export.
Conditions include not exporting more than the approved quantity, not transferring the permission under any circumstances, and not subcontracting the export to anyone other than the authorised exporter. The government has also stated that it may halt exports at any time, as is always the case with such permissions.
*(USD 1 = Tk 121.64 on 8 September, 2025)