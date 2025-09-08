Bangladesh to export hilsa to India at a minimum rate of Tk 1,520 per kg

Bangladesh will export 1,200 tonnes of hilsa fish on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja to India this year at a minimum rate of USD 12.50 per kg.

The Ministry of Commerce issued an order in this regard today, Monday. A policy-level decision has been made to export hilsa to India under certain conditions.

Bangladesh exports hilsa every year for Durga Puja, with demand particularly high in West Bengal.

The Ministry of Commerce’s order states that interested exporters can submit their applications in hard copy during office hours on 11 September. Along with the application, relevant documents must be submitted, including the exporter’s updated trade licence, ERC, income tax certificate, VAT certificate, sales contract, and the licence from the Department of Fisheries.