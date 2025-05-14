Is a permanent commission likely to be formed to dismantle market syndicates?

The government has taken an initiative to form a new commission to control commodity prices and dismantle syndicates that reportedly have been controlling prices of essential goods like rice, lentils, eggs, edible oil, and sugar for a long time.

The July Shaheed Smrity Foundation proposed the constitution of the National Market Stabilisation Commission (NMSC) and that the commission be made permanent, according to sources from the Ministry of Commerce.

The July Shaheed Smriti Foundation also drafted a framework for the formation of the commission. The Ministry of Commerce held a meeting on the draft framework on 23 January.

Presided over by additional secretary Abdur Rahim Khan, who was serving as acting secretary at that time, a delegation of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation participated in the meeting.

Since then, the initiative has stalled.

Mahbubur Rahman joined as commerce secretary at the end of February. After that, the Ministry of Commerce sent letters along with the summary of the discussions on the draft framework of commission to four organisations on 16 March, seeking their opinions on it.