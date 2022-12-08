Two Islamic banks borrow Tk 12.5b more

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mesbaul Haque said, it was decided to give Tk 40 billion to the banks on the first (of issuing the circular). The Islami banks can take the money as they need against the Sukuk.

Officials of the Islamic banks said outside the statutory deposit the banks do not have much bonds now. They won’t be able to borrow much money as well. That’s why the bank officials said they are concerned about the future.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is trying to recover the money they lent recently. But the money won’t be returned soon as those have been invested in different sectors. At the same time, it is not getting money from other Islamic banks as those also are in crisis.

Regarding the overall situation, Policy Research Institute’s (PRI) executive director Ahsan H Mansur told Prothom Alo, “The owner of six Islamic banks is one person. Many irregularities like that of Islami Bank have taken place in other banks as well. Without taking any punitive action, the situation in the banking sector cannot be improved by financial assistance from the Bangladesh Bank.”