Concerns over five indicators of economy

In the meantime, Palmer Raids were launched. Under the initiative of United States Department of Justice, over 10,000 people were captured in a series of raids in the name of attorney general A Mitchell Palmer. Captured people were forced to leave the country.

This operation was mainly launched against communists and migrants of Italy and East Europe. Different European countries, USA and Germany sank into debt.

Post-Spanish flu economy mainly started turning around in 1923. The credit was attributed to US President Warren G. Harding.

An owner of a newspaper Warren G. Harding from Ohio was elected president from the Republican Party in 1920. He took steps of tax rebate, use of technology and new investment to boost the economy. This strong of economy continued till world economic recession of 1929.

President Warren G. Harding was a most popular president. He died only at the age of 57 while president. His popularity declined after his death. Later, it was known that he had illicit affairs with many women. A British woman, Nanna Popham, even claimed her daughter Elizabeth's father was president Harding. Although it was denied, it was proved through DNA test in 2015 that Elizabeth's father was Harding.

Another scandal of the president was 'The Teapot Dome Scandal'. This scandal came to being for providing work without any tender in exchange of bribes, to a company named Teapot Dome. Teapot Dome Scandal was the most notorious scandal in USA before Nixon's Watergate Scandal.