Corporate tax may decrease further

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed a further cut in corporate tax by 2.50 percentage points.

The finance minister made the proposal in his budget speech in parliament on Thursday afternoon.

“With a view to facilitating rapid expansion of trade and commerce, the corporate tax rate has been reduced from 32.5 per cent to 30 per cent through Finance Act 2021. In FY2022-2023, I would like to propose a further reduction of the existing corporate tax rates," he added.

Mustafa Kamal said in this case, all receipts and income must be transacted through bank transfer and all expense and investment over Tk 1200,000 must be made through bank transfer.

“Here, I propose to reduce the tax rate for non-listed company from 30 per cent to 27.5 per cent,” he added.