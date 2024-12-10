Bangladesh Bank, IMF ‘mull over dollar exchange rate reform’

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bangladesh Bank are looking for a more dynamic approach to managing the dollar exchange rate during the ongoing midterm review meeting in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and executive director Hosne Ara Shikha said that their Tuesday’s discussions aimed to tackle the stagnation observed in recent months.

Despite relative stability in the exchange rate, conversions have slowed, with many holding on to their dollars in anticipation of market shifts, she said.