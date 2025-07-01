Record remittance raises reserve to $31.68b

Foreign currency reserves have crossed US$31 billion mark at the end of June 2025 due to a record inflow of remittances this fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

The country's gross reserves have risen to $31.68 billion, according to data

released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) today, Tuesday.

The surge came after a significant increase in remittance inflows, which

reached $30.33 billion in FY25-- the highest ever in any fiscal year in the

country's history.

However, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) methodology under the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6), Bangladesh's net reserves currently stand at US$26.66 billion.