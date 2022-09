FBCCI recently signed an MoU with Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and Industry with a view to facilitating mainstream trade and investment between Bangladesh and USA, reports UNB.

The signing ceremony took place at the seminar titled " 25th September: Bangabandhu's Vision and Bangladeshi Immigrant Day" on Sunday in New York, USA.

President of the two chambers Md Jashim Uddin and Mark Jeff signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.