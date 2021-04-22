Diversified jute products: Only dreams, no reality

The dreams for diversified jute products are yet to be realised as the marketing of geotextiles and jute tea made of jute has but a small share in the market

Meanwhile, the Jute Diversification Promotion Center (JDPC) runs in a totally lethargic manner.

Exports in the jute sector have not increased significantly. Bangladesh earned $1.03 billion by exporting jute and jute products in the 2012-13 fiscal. The export earnings dropped to $880 million, or by 15 per cent, in the 2019-20 fiscal.

The export earnings from the jute sector mainly come from exporting jute fibre, jute-made threads and sacks. The market is yet to be explored for other jute products.