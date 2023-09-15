Egg prices in Bangladesh over double global market prices

There is a significant disparity between the current prices of various daily essentials in the global market and their prices in the local market of Bangladesh. Data prepared by the Ministry of Commerce indicate that certain daily necessities are being sold at much higher prices in Bangladesh compared to international markets.

The overall price difference is substantial, with the price of eggs in the local market being more than double that of the international market, even though eggs are not imported to Bangladesh.

This came to light during a presentation given by the Ministry of Commerce in a meeting regarding the price review of agricultural products held on Wednesday. According to the commerce ministry, prices of onions, ginger, green chilies and eggs have declined in the international market over the past month.

During this period, onion prices decreased by 12 per cent per tonne, ginger prices dropped by 17.80 per cent, green chili prices fell by 33.33 per cent, and egg prices decreased by 4.90 per cent each. Among consumer goods, only garlic prices remained unchanged.