Govt fixes potato, onion, sugar, egg, soybean oil prices for the first time

The ministry of commerce on Thursday fixed the price of egg at Tk 12 per piece at the retail level, reportes UNB.

The ministry also set prices of onions at Tk 64-65 per kg, potatoes at Tk 35-36 per kg, bottled soybean oil at Tk 169 per liter, loose soybean oil at Tk 149 per liter and palm oil at Tk 124 per liter.