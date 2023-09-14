Govt fixes potato, onion, sugar, egg, soybean oil prices for the first time

The ministry of commerce on Thursday fixed the price of egg at Tk 12 per piece at the retail level, reportes UNB.
The ministry also set prices of onions at Tk 64-65 per kg, potatoes at Tk 35-36 per kg, bottled soybean oil at Tk 169 per liter, loose soybean oil at Tk 149 per liter and palm oil at Tk 124 per liter.
The price of loose sugar was fixed at Tk 120 per kg while price of packaged sugar was priced at Tk 135 per kg.
The ministry has determined the prices based on the recommendations made by the agriculture ministry as well as the fisheries and livestock ministry.
Earlier, the commerce ministry sought recommendations from those ministries based on the production and marketing costs of these goods.
The government has decided to operate drives across the country and enhance monitoring to ensure the sales of these goods at government-fixed prices, the commerce secretary told UNB.