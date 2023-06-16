Commodity prices drop in global market, why not at home

If commodity prices go up in the global market, there could be logic behind the price hike in the local market. But when prices of almost every commodity are on the decline in the global market, then prices in the local market going up or not decreasing at a rate in the global market, the matter is abnormal and alarming.

Unfortunately neither our politics, economics, nor our market cares. There’s a monopolisation everywhere. Everyone is making extra profit, whenever and from wherever they can. And it’s the public who are paying the price.

A high powered taskforce to to monitor the prices and supply situation of essential commodities on the local market had a meeting at the commerce ministry recently. Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission presented a report about eight different daily commodities at the meeting. The commodities are wheat flour, sugar, soybean oil, palm oil, lentils, onions, garlic and ginger. The information and observations that came up during the meeting are not comfortable.