Reserve crisis: $1.5 billion coming by June

Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserve has been shrinking for the past couple of months. More US dollars are being spent due to rising import costs, and on top of that, earnings from export and remittance have dropped.

In a bid to tackle the crisis, the government went to IMF, World Bank, ADB and big development partners like Japan for budget support. These agencies and countries are not sending Bangladesh back empty handed.

However, there will likely be terms and conditions regarding reforms of the financial and revenue sectors in addition to conditions to establish good governance in the expenditure of public funds.