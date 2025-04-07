Exports witness 11.44pc growth in March

The country's export earnings in March witnessed a healthy growth of 11.44 per cent fetching $4.25 billion compared to $3.81 billion in March 2024.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), during the first nine months of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 (July-March), Bangladesh's export sector has demonstrated a commendable performance, achieving a total export earnings of $37.19 billion, which reflects a 10.63 per cent growth compared to $33.61 billion recorded during the same period of the previous fiscal year.