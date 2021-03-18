Dry fish trade thriving in Dublar Char

Dried fish production becomes a big seasonal business at Dublar Char, an island of the Sundarbans located 75 nautical miles south from Mongla and Sarankhola upazilas.
Annually, Dublar Char supplies dried fish worth Tk 1.75 billion (175 crore) and live fish worth Tk 1.50 billion (150 crore) to different markets in the country.
The peak season of the business ranges between October and March when the sea remains comparatively calm.
In a recent visit to the island, Prothom Alo correspondent found that dried fish production was going on in full swing at the Aalorkol, Majherkella, Narkelbaria, Shelarchar and Meher Ali Char areas.
Fishermen were seen busy either in laying processed fish on bamboo racks for drying in the sun or taking preparation for their next sailing or returning to the shore with huge catches.
During the season, they collect fish from the sea, sort out the catch according to their varieties and then lay them for drying in the sun.
More than 20,000 people migrated from Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Pirojpur and other neighbouring districts are involved with the business. Dried and live fish from the island is supplied to the big storages in Dhaka, Chattogram, Syedpur and Rangpur.
Sources said nearly 100 mahajans (people who own 3 to 5 trawlers each), 30 bahardar (people who own many trawlers) have received permission to catch fish and process dried fish.
Several mahajan and bahardar said usually liatal, telafesa, churi, boiragi, chaka, shrimp and rupchanda fishes are processed for drying at Dublar Char. It takes three to five days. Wholesalers purchase, on average, 400kg dried fishes daily.
According to mahajan and bahardar, dried fish worth Tk 1.79 billion (179 crore) was sold at Dublar Char in 2020 and Tk 1.65 billion (165.21 crore) in 2019.
They hope sales will reach Tk 2 billion (200 crore) this year. Besides, live fish worth Tk 1.50 billion (150 crore) were supplied to different markets across the country via wholesale godowns in Khulna and Bagerhat.
Dublar Char falls under the jurisdiction of Sarankhola rang of Sundabans east forest department. Records of the range shows that a total of 41,000 quintal dried fish were produced in the island in 2018-19 fiscal and the forest department earned Tk 24.7 million (2.47 crore) in revenue. In 2019-20 fiscal, the forest collected Tk 31.7 million (31.7 crore) in revenue against the production of 44,713 quintal dried fish. This year, the revenue target has been set at 32 million (3.2 crore).
Electricity is supplied in the island centrally from 5:00pm to 10:00pm by generator. However, each chatal (flat space for sun drying) has solar power system. People live in huts built with straws. The island looks like a city at night. Though there are several mosques in the island but music is played in loudspeaker at chatals for entertainment.
A mahajan, Jahan Ali Sardar, who came to Alorkol from Bagerhat’s Rampal, told Prothom Alo that he has been doing business in the island for 35 years. This year, he invested Tk 2.5 million (2500,000) and hope to sell dried fish wroth Tk 3.5 million (3500,000).
Speaking to Prothom Alo at Alorkol transport jetty, the manager of Khan Shafiullah Transport, Md Kutubuddin Molla said eight to 10 agencies transport dried fish fron Dublar Char.
Mahajans, bahardars and fishermen said dried fish worth thousands of dollars could be exported if freeze drawers and cold storage is set up at Dublar Char. Currently, only prawn in ice pack is supplied to the factories in Khulna and Bagerhat for exporting aboard after processing.
Living with calamities
Strom and tidal surge from the Bay of Bengal strike first on Dublar Char. Most of the natural calamities occur in September-December. Dried fish processing continues during this period. So fishermen and traders demanded setting up of several cyclone centres.
In a recent visit, Dublar Char is found to have facing acute crisis of drinking water. There are several wells but theses don’t have water. According to fishermen and traders, these wells supply water for a month, but it’s not safe.
As a result, they have to face problem over foods and drinking water always. They demanded digging several ponds and installing 8 to 10 wells to the government.
There is no health facility at Dublar Char. So, people don’t get treatment after falling ill. They take primary treatment. They demanded setting up of a mobile or floating hospital for six months on the island.
President of Dublar Char’s Fisherman Group Kamal Uddin Ahmed said this island meets a major portion of demand for fish in the country and the government also earns millions of taka in revenue. But those who come to the island have to work amid immense suffering for six months, he added.
Six-month market
A market is set up in Dublar Char’s Alorkol area for six months. All kinds of shops including grocery, saloon, workshops, restaurants, cosmetics, cloth and mobile servicing, have opened business. Fishermen called it New Market.
The owner of Uttam Hairdresser in the market, Biplob Roy from Khulna’s Dumiria said he has been doing business here for 10 years and earns enough in every six months.
A grocer and restaurateur, Suraj Roy, from Bagerhat’s Mongla upazila, said they stock goods at their shops as per the demands of the islanders. They bring goods by trawler again when supply ends.
Hundreds of trawlers are operated in the island for fishing. There are several workshops with lathe machines there to repair the trawlers. These workshops run on power from generators.
*This report appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna