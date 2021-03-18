Dry fish trade thriving in Dublar Char

Dried fish production becomes a big seasonal business at Dublar Char, an island of the Sundarbans located 75 nautical miles south from Mongla and Sarankhola upazilas.

Annually, Dublar Char supplies dried fish worth Tk 1.75 billion (175 crore) and live fish worth Tk 1.50 billion (150 crore) to different markets in the country.

The peak season of the business ranges between October and March when the sea remains comparatively calm.

In a recent visit to the island, Prothom Alo correspondent found that dried fish production was going on in full swing at the Aalorkol, Majherkella, Narkelbaria, Shelarchar and Meher Ali Char areas.

Fishermen were seen busy either in laying processed fish on bamboo racks for drying in the sun or taking preparation for their next sailing or returning to the shore with huge catches.

During the season, they collect fish from the sea, sort out the catch according to their varieties and then lay them for drying in the sun.