Govt focusing on signing PTAs, FTAs considering LDC graduation: Tipu

The commerce minister said these when the newly elected Board of Directors of DCCI (Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries), led by its president Md. Sameer Sattar, called on him at his secretariat office.

Tipu said the government is not doing any business, rather it has been working relentlessly to sustain a business friendly environment, ensuring required policy reforms and infrastructural development in the country.

Noting that blue economy is a vast area, he said, “We’ve a great opportunity to avail the blessings of this sector. I’ll urge the business community to explore the best out of it.”

He further said that Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food and agriculture production as the prime minister of Bangladesh has requested everyone not to spare an inch of land without cultivation.

The commerce minister also called upon the business community to invest more in the agro-processing industries.