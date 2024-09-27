Dr. Yunus seeks businesspersons’ partnership in Bangladesh’s new journey

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus Thursday said his government is committed to improving the business environment in Bangladesh through reforms, seeking businessmen’s partnership in the country’s new voyage.

“No country is perfect. Neither is Bangladesh. But I see an emerging Bangladesh that is committed to upholding freedom and justice. We are firm to improve our business environment through multipronged reforms that we have initiated,” he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks at the US-Bangladesh Industry Roundtable organised by the US-Bangladesh Business Council at the Westin New York Grand Central on Thursday (local time).