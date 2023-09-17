No voting in business chambers, govt cronies in leadership for years

Voting has almost disappeared in the elections of the various trade bodies. Most committees of district chambers and district trade bodies are formed without votes. Committees are formed through understanding in the commodity-based establishments as well.

Most of the district trading bodies and commodity-based organisations are headed by cronies of the government or the businessmen from Awami League or its associate organisations, Many of them are holding onto these posts year after year.

As a result, the general businessmen are being deprived of electing leaders of their own associations. And so the actual state of trade and commerce is not being discussion among the business community.

Inquiries reveal that the committees of 43 out of the 63 district chambers of the country including Bhairab formed their last committees without any kind of voting. Voting took place in 17 chambers. In three, administrators were appointed due to conflict over voting.

A total of 28 district chamber presidents currently have posts in Awami League and its associate organisations. There are former leaders of Awami League in the post of president of six chambers, while the presidents of five district chambers are close relatives of Awami League leaders. The presidents of three district chambers are former leaders of BNP and the presidents of two are former leaders of Jatiya Party.