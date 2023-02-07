FBCCI urges govt to ink more FTAs, PTAs

The release said Bangladesh will face several challenges in the international market after the LDC graduation in 2026.

While speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI vice president M. A. Momen said, “We have to prepare for the LDC graduation from now on. Businessmen and Entrepreneurs from different sectors of Bangladesh should come forward. We are organizing the Bangladesh Business Summit next March to highlight the promising sectors of Bangladesh to foreign investors.”

He also said that the FBCCI is working tirelessly to achieve the goal of economic prosperity.

FBCCI vice president Md. Amin Helaly said, “We’re on the verge of LDC graduation, so we need to start working from now on to tackle the challenges. Discipline in Trade is more crucial at this stage. FBCCI is working closely with the government and other stakeholders to address the issues discussed in the standing committee and help the authority to implement the policy.”