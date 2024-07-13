No need to buoy 'dysfunctional' banks by printing money: Ahsan H Mansur

He continued, “It is good that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided loans to Bangladesh. Still, we need reforms in our interest. We have eaten up our deposits, how long will the banks survive this way? It needs to publish a whitepaper on the banking sector, and it should be done by the government, not the Bangladesh Bank. It needs to find out the reasons behind the current situation in the banking sector.”

Expressing concerns about certainty on bank deposits and rising interest on loans, he said, “There have long been no reforms in the financial sector of Bangladesh, and the market here did not develop as a consequence. Now, questions arise over the certainty of bank deposits."

"Loan interest rates have been rising. In fact, all these issues could not be fixed if the outflow of resources persists. Hence, there is no alternative to political will to combat the crises in the country’s financial sector,” he added.