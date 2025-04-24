India's transshipment won't affect exports: Commerce adviser
Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has said Bangladesh’s exports will not decline for revoking transshipment facilities by India.
Efforts are underway to reduce costs by maximising the use of domestic capabilities. This, in turn, will further lower export expenses for local businesses.
Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin made these remarks during the inauguration of the two-day event titled “Meet Bangladesh Exposition” at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Thursday.
Abdur Rahim Khan, project director of the Ministry of Commerce's EC4J project, delivered the welcome speech at the opening ceremony.
Suhail Kasim, Acting Country Head of the World Bank Dhaka Office, Hosna Ferdous, Senior Private Sector Specialist at the Dhaka Office, Sultan M Albeshi, CEO of Al Nokhba Group from Dubai and the UAE and Shamim Ahmed of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), among others, were present.
Simultaneously, he also said, the government is taking all necessary initiatives to simplify domestic trade and the process of attracting foreign investment.
Among these initiatives is the implementation of the National Single Window, along with several other measures. The avenue for discussion remains open with the commerce ministry and other relevant departments to address any issues faced by businesses. Any arising problems will be resolved accordingly.
Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin remarked on the importance of reducing dependency on a single export product.
He said that diversification of export products is now a necessity. It is no longer viable to rely on a limited number of specific products. In order to remain competitive in the global market, innovation and exploration of new markets are essential.
Highlighting the World Bank’s support in promoting export growth and employment generation through diversification, Suhail Kasim said that foreign assistance to Bangladesh will decline once the country graduates from LDC status. Therefore, it is crucial to strengthen the small and medium-sized enterprise sector and focus more on enhancing the country’s competitiveness and technological advancement.
The international exhibition has been organised showcasing products from Bangladesh's promising export sectors, including leather, footwear, MPPE, plastics and light engineering. Over 120 companies from Bangladesh’s export sectors, such as leather, leather products, footwear, MPPE, plastics and light engineering, are displaying their products at the exhibition. More than 25 international sourcing agents and buyers from over nine countries, including Singapore, Libya, Colombia, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, India, Bhutan, the Maldives and Malaysia, are participating in this event.
BPGMEA president Shamim Ahmed said while ready-made garments remain the country’s primary export item, attention must also be given to the export of other products. Small and medium-sized enterprises contribute 30 per cent of the country’s GDP.
He further mentioned that the plastic industry in Bangladesh is a promising sector, with its current growth rate standing at 20 per cent. Therefore, more focus is required on this industry.
Additionally, over 1,000 local buyers and 120 Bangladeshi manufacturing companies are participating in the exhibition. International sourcing agents and buyers will visit various Bangladeshi manufacturing factories during the event.