India's transshipment won't affect exports: Commerce adviser

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has said Bangladesh’s exports will not decline for revoking transshipment facilities by India.

Efforts are underway to reduce costs by maximising the use of domestic capabilities. This, in turn, will further lower export expenses for local businesses.

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin made these remarks during the inauguration of the two-day event titled “Meet Bangladesh Exposition” at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Thursday.

Abdur Rahim Khan, project director of the Ministry of Commerce's EC4J project, delivered the welcome speech at the opening ceremony.

Suhail Kasim, Acting Country Head of the World Bank Dhaka Office, Hosna Ferdous, Senior Private Sector Specialist at the Dhaka Office, Sultan M Albeshi, CEO of Al Nokhba Group from Dubai and the UAE and Shamim Ahmed of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), among others, were present.