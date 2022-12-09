FICCI pledges to work with govt to overcome economic challenges

He said that with the representation of more than 200 member companies including the Board of Directors and committee members, FICCI has attained some achievements even in this adverse economic climate by continuous advocacy with the government, policy makers, regulators and different stakeholders to promote and protect business interest of its members.
Bijoy noted that the current economic situation has created some uncertainties with liquidity challenges, foreign exchange risks and inflationary pressures in the short term.
“But, we believe, the measures that have been taken by the government will allow Bangladesh to remain on right track towards a sustainable and steady economy amid deteriorating global conditions. We believe that the near-term challenges should not define the potential opportunities that Bangladesh offers in the long term,” he said.
As always, he said FICCI will be working to support the government to stand well positioned by tackling the economic crisis.
Indicating the chamber’s future endeavour, the FICCI President said, “We have set a goal, prioritised four broad themes of activities to achieve key objectives of FICCI such as supporting members by ease of doing business, policy advocacy, promoting FICCI and attracting FDI in Bangladesh. In this regard we are all set to organise some flagship events on next year”.
FICCI vice president Swapna Bhowmick, executive director T.I.M. Nurul Kabir including board of directors, FICCI members and representatives were present at the AGM.