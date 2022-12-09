Local

FICCI pledges to work with govt to overcome economic challenges

Prothom Alo English Desk

The Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) will work cooperatively with the government to succeed in overcoming the ongoing financial challenges.

The chamber president Naser Ezaz Bijoy stated this at the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at a city hotel on Thursday, reports news agency BSS.

In his speech, FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, “The FICCI member companies are contributing more than 30 per cent internal revenue of the government and representing more than 90 per cent inward FDI in Bangladesh. With this huge contribution we became the change maker of the economy and development partner of the country.”

He said that with the representation of more than 200 member companies including the Board of Directors and committee members, FICCI has attained some achievements even in this adverse economic climate by continuous advocacy with the government, policy makers, regulators and different stakeholders to promote and protect business interest of its members.

Bijoy noted that the current economic situation has created some uncertainties with liquidity challenges, foreign exchange risks and inflationary pressures in the short term.

“But, we believe, the measures that have been taken by the government will allow Bangladesh to remain on right track towards a sustainable and steady economy amid deteriorating global conditions. We believe that the near-term challenges should not define the potential opportunities that Bangladesh offers in the long term,” he said.

As always, he said FICCI will be working to support the government to stand well positioned by tackling the economic crisis.

Indicating the chamber’s future endeavour, the FICCI President said, “We have set a goal, prioritised four broad themes of activities to achieve key objectives of FICCI such as supporting members by ease of doing business, policy advocacy, promoting FICCI and attracting FDI in Bangladesh. In this regard we are all set to organise some flagship events on next year”.

FICCI vice president Swapna Bhowmick, executive director T.I.M. Nurul Kabir including board of directors, FICCI members and representatives were present at the AGM.

Read more from Local
Post Comment