FICCI pledges to work with govt to overcome economic challenges

The Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) will work cooperatively with the government to succeed in overcoming the ongoing financial challenges.

The chamber president Naser Ezaz Bijoy stated this at the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at a city hotel on Thursday, reports news agency BSS.

In his speech, FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, “The FICCI member companies are contributing more than 30 per cent internal revenue of the government and representing more than 90 per cent inward FDI in Bangladesh. With this huge contribution we became the change maker of the economy and development partner of the country.”