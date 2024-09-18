Bangladesh in search of Tk 2tn laundered during Sheikh Hasina regime

Before the last parliamentary election in Bangladesh, anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) revealed that a particular minister had more than Tk 23 billion in investments and business ventures overseas.

This minister was later identified as former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury. It was discovered that he had opened companies in the name of his wife, Rukhmila Zaman, and daughter, Zeba Zaman.

According to a Prothom Alo report on 13 August, former minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Rukhmila Zaman Chowdhury had amassed substantial wealth and property in the United States and Dubai too.

They have huge sums of money deposited in foreign banks. Neither Saifuzzaman nor any member of his family have taken permission from Bangladesh Bank to take money abroad, giving rise to questions about this huge wealth amassed overseas.