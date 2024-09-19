World Bank to support Bangladesh to reform banking sector: Finance adviser

The World Bank will provide support in reforming banking and other sectors in Bangladesh, Finance and Commerce Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed said on Thursday.

He said this after a meeting with Martin Raiser, vice president for the South Asia Region of the World Bank, at his secretariat office.

Speaking to reporters the adviser said, "We discussed various projects with the World Bank's South Asia vice president and his team, including budget support, assistance in the energy sector, fertilizer imports, food, and post-flood aid."