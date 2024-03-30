Low supply from Bhola gas field hinders full utilisation

The supply of gas from Bhola in cylinders commenced last December, in an effort to address the gas crisis in industries. It created an opportunity to utilise the gas extracted from the gas field located in the island district.

But the gas supply still remains significantly inadequate, despite consistent demands from major industries. Currently, less than 3.5 per cent of the desired amount is reaching the industries.

A number of companies had expressed interest to avail the contract of supplying gas from the gas field in cylinders in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG).