Ensure gas supply outside of Bhola

The government is importing liquefied natural gas or LNG, spending billions of taka. Yet gas isn’t being extracted as per the capacity from the gas field discovered in Bhola.

Energy experts had long warned about fuel oil import from abroad. The government didn’t pay heed then. Concerned people came to their senses since fuel oil prices soared in the international market and the foreign exchange reserve shrunk.

The report published on this issue in Prothom Alo on 22 September highlights concerned people’s incompetence, negligence and short-sightedness regarding local gas resources. It stated, the government failed to take an effective plan centering island district Bhola’s gas field, even after two and a half decades.