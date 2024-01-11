RMG exports to the US dwindle

Nevertheless, not only Bangladesh but also the exports of the other five top apparel exporting countries to the United States have experienced a decline ranging from 21.5 to approximately 26 per cent. Essentially, US traders reduced imports of ready-made garments by about 22 per cent in the first 11 months of the previous year compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. This reduction has had a negative impact on the exports of all the major exporting countries.

Exporters from Bangladesh argue that inflation in the United States has been increasing since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. In June of that year, the country's inflation soared to 9.1 per cent, marking the highest in 40 years. Consequently, consumers in the country reduced purchases of products other than daily commodities and fuel. Inflation subsided as the country implemented various initiatives, including raising policy interest rates, and by November, it had dropped to 3.1 per cent. Therefore, exporters believe that the rate of receiving purchase orders from the country's brands and buyers may increase by the end of this month.

According to the updated statistics from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) under the US Department of Commerce, US businesses imported USD 72.41 billion worth of clothing from January to November last year. In the same period of 2022, they imported clothes worth USD 93.31 billion. This indicates a 22.40 per cent decline in US apparel imports during the first 11 months of the outgoing year.