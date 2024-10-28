Trade resumes at Benapole port after 2 days

Trade between Bangladesh and India through Benapole land port resumed on Monday morning after a two-day suspension.

The trade remained suspended on Saturday and Sunday due to the inauguration of a new passenger terminal at India’s Petrapole land port by Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Shamsur Rahman, president of the Benapole C&F Agents Association, confirmed the reopening of trade activities saying that many trucks loaded with goods queued at Petrapole to enter Benapole after the two-day break.

Benapole check post immigration police officer-in-charge Imtiaz Bhuiyan said although trade remained suspended passenger movement remained undisrupted.