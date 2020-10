All import and export activities through Banglabanddha land port in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh district will remain shut for six days beginning from today (Friday), reports BSS.

The import-export activities at the port will remain suspended for six days (from 23 to 28 October) on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, port official sources said.

All activities of the port will resume on 29 October.