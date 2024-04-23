Padma Bank MD resigns, new faces at four banks

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director of the Padma Bank, has resigned and the NRB Bank established by non-resident Bangladeshis, has already decided to appoint him as the next MD.

He would join the NRB Bank upon the approval of the central bank.

The crisis-hit Padma Bank will be merged with EXIM Bank and the boards of both banks have already reached a decision on this matter.

The Bangladesh Bank has also appointed auditors to audit both the banks.