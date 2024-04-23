Padma Bank MD resigns, new faces at four banks
Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director of the Padma Bank, has resigned and the NRB Bank established by non-resident Bangladeshis, has already decided to appoint him as the next MD.
He would join the NRB Bank upon the approval of the central bank.
The crisis-hit Padma Bank will be merged with EXIM Bank and the boards of both banks have already reached a decision on this matter.
The Bangladesh Bank has also appointed auditors to audit both the banks.
The MD of the Standard Bank, which was changed to a Sharia-based bank from a conventional bank, joined the bank on 1 February 2021, but he was sent on a three-month leave on 29 February before his tenure ends, following a dispute with an influential director of the board.
The NRB Bank has been run by acting MDs since its MD Mamoon Mahmood Shah resigned in February.
Tarek Reaz Khan told Prothom Alo, “Since the Padma Bank is going to be merged, I have resigned from the bank. Now I am trying to see whether I can join another bank.”
A new MD joined the Meghna Bank while the Bangladesh Bank is working on the appointment of MDs at Premier Bank, NCC Bank and BASIC Bank, according to the sources at the central bank.
Besides, the MD of the Standard Bank, Md Habibur Rahman who was sent on leave, is yet to join office.
As the matter came to the Bangladesh Bank’s notice, the central bank opened an investigation, as well as discussed the issue with the bank.
However, a decision is yet to be reached on the return of the MD.
A Bangladesh Bank official told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that if the inspection doesn't find the MD guilty, he will have to join office, and a decision will be reached soon.
There is currently no opportunity to fire MDs like before, the official added.
Kazi Ahsan Khalil has joined as the MD of Meghna Bank recently. He was the deputy MD of NRB Bank before joining the Meghna Bank.
Anisur Rahman has been reappointed as the MD of BASIC Bank for another year.
Premier Bank has decided to appoint additional MD Mohammad Abu Jafar as the next MD.
Abu Jafar was at the Dhaka Bank before joining the Premier Bank. NCC Bank has decided to appoint M Shamshul Arefin as the MD.
All of these appointments are pending for approval of the central bank.