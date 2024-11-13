Egg import: 1m imported against permission for 335m

Traders imported about 1 million eggs through the Benapole land port in Jashore over the past year despite the commerce ministry issuing permits for 50 companies to import 335 million eggs during this period.

Amid a surge in the price of eggs because of a supply crisis at local markets, the government issued import permits for eggs in several phases. Still, traders are no longer showing interest in this. Traders alleged they face trouble in meeting the criteria required for egg imports.

The price of eggs rose to Tk 180-190 per dozen in October because of a supply crisis at local markets. Since egg prices are lower in India than in Bangladesh, traders can make a good profit through import. But questions arise as to why traders are not bringing eggs despite receiving permission to import a huge number of eggs.