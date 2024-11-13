Egg import: 1m imported against permission for 335m
Traders imported about 1 million eggs through the Benapole land port in Jashore over the past year despite the commerce ministry issuing permits for 50 companies to import 335 million eggs during this period.
Amid a surge in the price of eggs because of a supply crisis at local markets, the government issued import permits for eggs in several phases. Still, traders are no longer showing interest in this. Traders alleged they face trouble in meeting the criteria required for egg imports.
The price of eggs rose to Tk 180-190 per dozen in October because of a supply crisis at local markets. Since egg prices are lower in India than in Bangladesh, traders can make a good profit through import. But questions arise as to why traders are not bringing eggs despite receiving permission to import a huge number of eggs.
Prothom Alo spoke to several importers. They said both importers and exporters must fulfil several tough requirements, which Indian egg exporters deemed a ‘hassle’ and Indian traders show no interest. On the other hand, commerce ministry officials said they are not aware of the matter yet.
Import of eggs from India requires certification of the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services, Kolkata to ensure that eggs are free from three diseases. Eggs are released from the Benapole landport only after submitting this certification. Besides, authorities in Bangladesh issued a gazette on 22 October stating that the import of eggs will require certification on three diseases including microplasma and avian influenza from an ISO-certified Bangladeshi lab. Importers face the hassle of meeting the new criteria.
Sources said Dhaka-based firm Hydroland Solution imported three consignments of eggs fulfilling the requirement for the Kolkata certification, but they stopped importing after the gazette issued in October added a new requirement. Importers said it would take four to five days to submit samples and collect quarantine certificates since the arrival of eggs at the port. Import cost will also increase as an additional tariff of Tk 5000-6000 has to be paid per truck waiting at land ports.
Hydroland Solution owner Anwar Hossain told Prothom Alo, “There is no ISO-certified lab in Benpole port and Jashore-Khulna region. This lab is in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka. Eggs are likely to be rotten during the period it would take to collect the sample and send the test report to the port. We stopped egg import due to higher risk of loss.”
Regarding the matter, the acting officer of Benapole port quarantine station and Sharsha upazila livestock officer Tapu Kumar Saha said, “The gazette on egg imports states tests on three diseases must be run at an ISO-certified lab. Tests can be conducted at the government-run Quality Control Laboratory in Savar, Dhaka or any private ISO-certified lab. It will take at least four days to complete a sample test.”
The commerce ministry has no information on why imports are not bringing eggs. Commerce ministry joint secretary Subrata Dey told Prothom Alo importers have been asked to submit a report on this matter. In the meantime, the tariff was reduced by 5 per cent to encourage the import of eggs. A letter has been sent to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on this matter. Yet, they would look into the reasons for traders not being interested in importing eggs.
Regarding the new gazette, he said, “We are yet to notice the gazette issued in the Department of Livestock Services. A decision will be taken after discussing with the higher authorities once we receive the gazette.”
No monitoring despite import permission
According to the commerce ministry sources, the ministry issued import permits for 35 companies in October and November 2023 to bring 250 million chicken eggs. These firms had two months to import eggs, but they brought none. The ministry also permitted 19 firms in two phases in October this year to import 85 million eggs by 31 December.
Several firms receiving import permits last year tried to import eggs by extending the deadline several times. Only Hydroland Solution imported about 1 million eggs. Owner Anwar Hossain said, “I imported a little portion whereas other firms did not dare.”
Moulvibazar-based firm Pinki Traders received clearance in November 2023 to import 10 million eggs, but they brought none. Owner Salil Shekhar Dutt said, “We sent money via telegraphic transfer (TT) to import 25,000 eggs from India on a trial basis, but the Indian exporter could not meet the requirement on certification for several diseases including bird flu. We faced many hassles. So, no eggs were imported afterwards.”
Dhaka-based MTS Trading received permission to import 50,000 eggs. Owners Mamum Or Rashid said if they are to meet the requirements placed by the government they can make no profit. Besides, there is a lack of goodwill on the government’s part, he added.
Traders said though the government issues import permits for eggs, the process is not import-friendly. Besides, officials at ports, customs and quarantine departments lack cordiality.
