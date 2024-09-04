Banks’ defaulted loan rises by Tk 1.89 trillion in 15 yrs of Awami League

Loan defaulters had gone hand in hand with the recently-ousted Awami League government over the past 15 years. The past government allowed influential people to secure bank loans, as well as formulated policies to show fewer bad loans in papers.

The rise in defaulted loans documented in papers depicts a grave scenario for the financial sector, as the banking sector saw an increase in defaulted loans by Tk 1.89 trillion during the successive tenures of Awami League government, and most of these bad loans are unrecoverable.

According to data from Bangladesh Bank, defaulted loans mounted to over Tk 2.11 trillion at the end of June this year, accounting for 12.56 per cent of total disbursed loans.

When the Awami League formed the government in 2009, defaulted loans stood at Tk 224.81 billion, but the figure rose too high during the three terms and seven months of the fourth term of the Awami League. The increased amount is equal to the spending for construction of at least six Padma Bridges or five metrorail projects.