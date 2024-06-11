Defaulted loan model is business model in Bangladesh now: Salehuddin Ahmed

The model of defaulted loans is now the business model of the country, said Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Monday.

“You will take a loan from the bank and not repay it. This model is now running in the country. This model of defaulted loans is now the business model of the country,” he said.

Salehuddin Ahmed said this in a discussion on the status of the economy and the proposed budget for 2024-25FY, organised jointly by the Editors’ Council and Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) on Monday.