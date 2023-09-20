Treasury heads of 10 banks to face action for high Dollar price

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) is taking action against 10 banks for selling dollars to importers at higher prices than declared. As part of this, the central bank has initiated the process to fine the heads of the treasury departments of these banks. In the letters sent to these banks on Monday, the BB stated that the heads of the treasury department have no way to evade responsibility.
The treasury department of the banks oversees the demand and supply of dollars and taka in the bank. In some banks, officials of the rank of deputy managing director are the heads of the treasury department.
According to various sources, the 10 banks facing investigation are Mercantile Bank, Premier Bank, BRAC Bank, Modhumoti Bank, Midland Bank, Exim Bank, Social Islami Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, and Trust Bank. The sources also suggest that the number of banks under investigation may increase in the future.
Last year, BB had removed heads of the treasury department of six banks on the same allegation. However, the central bank could not uphold its decision.
Speaking about this, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) chairman and BRAC Bank managing director (MD) Selim RF Hossain told Prothom Alo, “It’s an issue between the central bank and other banks. Such letters are a regular occurrence. So, I don’t want to make any comment on this.”
The managing directors (MDs) of several banks that received the letter from the Bangladesh Bank declined to comment on it officially. They mentioned that there is an unofficial directive from the central bank to refrain from making any comments in this regard. They added that providing comments to the media could potentially lead to further punishment.
More to follow...