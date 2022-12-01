BB extends tenure of relaxed ‘risk-weighted’ funding in new investment

Such relaxation has been taken to create the opportunity of funding in reduced cost to grow new businesses and investments, which will make the economy vibrant.

The central bank reduced the risk weight on 29 September 2020 during the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy. Later, the tenure of relaxed weighted for venture capital and alternative investment sector was extended several times.

As a result, the low-cost fund has become available for start-ups, natural resources, and the real estate sector, to create new entrepreneurship opportunities.