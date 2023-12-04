NOAB views-exchange: Trade sanction will affect economy

Acclaimed economist Wahiduddin Mahmud said sanctions on individuals or agencies don’t make any difference as it is their concern.
"But, if there’s a sanction on trade, it’s a huge issue for Bangladesh. There’s only one product. If sanctions are imposed on that, it would be a huge blow to the economy," Wahiduddin Mahmud made the remark at a views-exchange meeting organised by the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) on the current state and the future of the economy on Sunday.
The views-exchange was held in the capital’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, says a NOAB press release.
Economists discussed the current state and future course of the country’s economy during the views-exchange.
Various issues including inflation, reserves crisis, exports, discrepancy in government data, education system and quality, banking problems and crises, foreign debt, dollar exchange rate, fear of sanctions on economy and trade, preferential trade-facilities in western markets came up in the discussion.
Presided over by NOAB president AK Azad, the views-exchange was attended by former advisor to the caretaker government and former professor at the economics department of Dhaka University Wahiduddin Mahmud, former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahsan H Mansur, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Mustafizur Rahman, professor at the economics department of SOAS University of London Mushtaq Khan and chairman of the development studies department at Dhaka University professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir.
*More to follow...