NOAB views-exchange: Trade sanction will affect economy

Acclaimed economist Wahiduddin Mahmud said sanctions on individuals or agencies don’t make any difference as it is their concern.

"But, if there’s a sanction on trade, it’s a huge issue for Bangladesh. There’s only one product. If sanctions are imposed on that, it would be a huge blow to the economy," Wahiduddin Mahmud made the remark at a views-exchange meeting organised by the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) on the current state and the future of the economy on Sunday.

The views-exchange was held in the capital’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, says a NOAB press release.

Economists discussed the current state and future course of the country’s economy during the views-exchange.