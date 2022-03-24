Finance ministry's interference in Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank, as the central bank, is entirely responsible for monitoring and regulating the banking sector of the country and the government does not issue any written instruction on the banking sector either since thing beginning. Such has been a long practice but the finance ministry has been directly instructing the central bank on various issues and interfering in various decisions during the tenure of this government. And, such decisions are going against the bank depositors, weakening the central bank and posing risk to the entire banking sector.

The central bank has taken various decisions that include approval of new banks, sparing loan defaulters, relaxing loan terms and fixing lending rate, at the instructions and the will of the government over the last decade. Most of these orders and instructions came verbally or officially. Now a written order came from the finance ministry to give special privilege to a certain business group. The ministry also held a meeting with the central bank and instructed the later to pour additional investment in the stock markets. These are found after reviewing documents from the finance ministry, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the central bank.