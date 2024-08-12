CPD calls for winding up moribund banks, not wasting taxes

The Centre of Policy Dialogue (CPD) has called for closing the operation of several moribund banks rather than wasting tax money.

Several third and fourth generation banks that received licenses during the Awami League government terms on political consideration are in a moribund state. They cannot operate and have been kept alive on tax money. Since they are wasting money, they should be closed down, CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun said.

She made the call at a media briefing titled ‘Bringing discipline to the banking sector: What should be done now’ in Dhaka on Monday.