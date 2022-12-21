Matiur Rahman, Mahfuz Anam, three other journalists top taxpayers

Faridur Reza Sagar is at the top of the list where Mahfuz Anam, Matiur Rahman, Shaikh Siraj and Noem Nizam are in the next positions respectively.

Besides, Mediastar Limited and three other media organisations became the top taxpayers in the ‘Print and Electronic Media’ category.

The three media organisations are – East West Media Group Limited, Somoy Media Limited and Times Media Limited.

Mediastar Limited, which owns Prothom Alo, is a sister concern of Transcom Group, one of the top business conglomerates in Bangladesh.