Matiur Rahman, Mahfuz Anam, three other journalists top taxpayers

Faridur Reza Sagar is at the top of the list where Mahfuz Anam, Matiur Rahman, Shaikh Siraj and Noem Nizam are in the next positions respectively.
Besides, Mediastar Limited and three other media organisations became the top taxpayers in the ‘Print and Electronic Media’ category.
The three media organisations are – East West Media Group Limited, Somoy Media Limited and Times Media Limited.
Mediastar Limited, which owns Prothom Alo, is a sister concern of Transcom Group, one of the top business conglomerates in Bangladesh.
East West Media Group Limited owns Kaler Kantha, Bangladesh Pratidin, and a few other print, online, and electronic media while Somoy Media Limited owns the Somoy Television and Times Media owns Dainik Samakal.
NBR (National Board of Revenue) has published names of 141 individuals and organisations as top taxpayers for the 2021-22 tax year under the National Tax Card Policy-2010 (amended). A gazette has already been published in this regard.
NBR will give a tax card and honour to the top taxpayers in a programme.
NBR has been giving tax cards and honour to the top taxpayers since 2016. Among the 141 top taxpayers in 2021-22, 76 are individuals and the remaining are organisations.
The organisations include banks, non-banking financial organisations, telecommunication, engineering, food and related organisations, fuel, jute, spinning and textile, medicine and chemical, print and electronic media, housing, readymade garments, tannery and other sectors.