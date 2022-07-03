Flood: Fish farm owners in Netrokona suffer losses of Tk 115.7m

Fish and fish spawns from some 26,417 waterbodies and farms worth Tk 115.7 million have been washed away during the recent flood in Netrokona, reports UNB.

Most of the fish farmers had taken loans from banks, which have become a burden now. The flood ruined their dreams as they have lost everything they had invested in fish farming.

Md Rokonuzzaman Khan Khokon, owner of Nipa Agro Fisheries, said that he had cultivated various species of fish.

“All the fishes were ready for sale. I hoped I would get Tk 30 million by selling these fish. But sudden flood has destroyed everything,” he said.